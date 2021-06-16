Sheffield Park Hill: Street renamed in honour of Pat Midgley
A street in Sheffield has been renamed in honour of a long-standing councillor - who died after contracting coronavirus last year.
Pat Midgley, who served as a Labour councillor for 33 years, died in March 2020 after being admitted to the city's Northern General Hospital.
Pat Midgley Lane was unveiled at Park Hill flats on Wednesday, part of the area she represented.
Friends, family and colleagues also paid tribute to her.
Speaking at the unveiling, her daughter Joanna Midgley said: "It's amazing, we are so proud. She was very modest, but I know she would have secretly been proud too.
"We had so many emails when she died about the work she had done and how she touched people's lives," she said.
The former chief executive of Sheffield City Council, Sir Bob Kerslake, also paid tribute.
He said: "Pat had firm political views but was always a kind person to everyone she worked with and it was that human kindness we remember.
"Whenever she pursued an issue it was never an attack on a person. She was passionately committed to this city and her ward and to those more disadvantaged," he said.
Pat Midgley was elected in 1987 for Nether Edge and represented the area for eight years before moving to Manor ward.
She was a school governor for more than 50 years, a former Lord Mayor, and also served as a magistrate.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), she was the first known serving politician in the UK to die with coronavirus.
