Lee Noble: Family's fundraiser to fulfil boxer's dying wish
The family of a boxer who endured painful bone procedures before his death want to fulfil his wish of making the treatment easier for others.
Lee Noble, 33, from Sheffield, died in March from terminal brain cancer.
During treatment, he underwent numerous bone biopsies which left him "screaming down the hospital corridors".
His family said he took part in trials in London for less painful drills and his wish was for others to be able to access such equipment in Sheffield.
The former super-middleweight boxer was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2014 and received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2019.
'Makes me proud'
His family now hope to honour his legacy by raising enough money to fund two years' use of the new bone drills in Sheffield, which would help over 100 patients needing biopsies.
They are working with Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which supports five hospitals, including the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where Mr Noble received most of his treatment, to raise £6,000.
His mother, Linda Noble, said: "Having seen the pain Lee was in during his treatment, I know what a difference the purchase of these bone drills will make to so many other patients.
"Knowing Lee is responsible for that gives me so much comfort and makes me so proud."
Johnny Nelson, Sky Sports boxing pundit, former cruiserweight world champion and Sheffield Hospitals Charity ambassador, has appealed to people to support the cause.
He said: "In the ring, Lee was known for his determination and his grit, but hearing about the way he battled against his illness shows that was true of him outside the ring just as much. He was a true fighter.
"Now, the biggest testament I can pay him is that he is still a fighter - fighting to improve the treatment of other people in situations like his and make life just that little bit easier."
