Sheffield jobs: Supply chain firm announces 400 roles at new site
- Published
A firm which supplies major clothing retailers has said its new Sheffield facility will create 400 jobs over the next three years.
Advanced Supply Chain Group (ASCG) is opening a new 346,000 sq ft (32,000 sq m) warehouse and fulfilment centre at Smithywood industrial park.
The Bradford-based firm said it was part of ongoing expansion plans.
ASCG said the site was chosen due to its location, labour market and green credentials.
Managing director Claire Webb said: "We're working with Invest Sheffield who are connecting us with a rich local talent pool, ranging from graduates through to experienced supply chain operatives."
According to developers PLP, the warehouse was built in accordance with carbon net-zero construction standards and incorporates built-in renewable energy features.
Ms Webb added the firm was "constantly striving" to be more sustainable.
Sheffield City Council's Paul Turpin, executive member for economy, jobs and skills, also welcomed the move.
He said the jobs would provide a much needed boost for the local economy, adding that it was significant the firm had chosen a site with green credentials.
"This is a great example of a company actively taking their climate responsibilities seriously, something I am very supportive of," he added.
