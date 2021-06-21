Doncaster boxing club machete attack: Arrest after two injured
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously hurt in a machete attack at a boxing club in Doncaster.
A group of men carrying machetes entered Skellow Grange Boxing Club on Thursday evening and attacked two men, South Yorkshire Police said.
Emergency services were called shortly before 19:00 BST and the pair were taken to hospital for treatment.
An 18-year-old local man remains in custody, the force said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
