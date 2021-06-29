Tramlines 2021 to go ahead as government test event
- Published
Organisers of Sheffield's Tramlines festival have announced the event will go ahead next month as part of the government's series of test events.
The three-day event which begins on 23 July will operate at full-capacity as part of the Events Research Programme.
Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and The Streets are among the acts set to perform.
Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage MP said the event would provide "vital scientific evidence".
Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before arriving at the festival, or proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days before the first day of attending the event.
Once on-site people will not be required to observe social distancing or wear face masks.
Ms Dinenage said: "I know how desperately people want to get back to festivals, which is why they're a hugely important part of our Events Research Programme.
"As we continue to work towards live events reopening fully on 19 July, this year's Tramlines festival will provide more vital scientific evidence and allow us to trial Covid certification, building on what we've learnt from our successful Sefton Park and Download events."
Sheffield Director of Public Health Greg Fell said: "Helping cultural events to be staged safely is an essential part of our return to life where we can freely enjoy the things we love, and the findings so far have shown positive outcomes that allow us to take these next steps towards normality.
"We're working closely with the DCMS and the Tramlines team to support this milestone event for the city and our music fans.
"My advice to ticket holders is get your vaccines and, as hard as it might be, if you've got symptoms please stay at home."
