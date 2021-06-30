Catalin Rizea: Brothers convicted of Barnsley murder
- Published
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man who was beaten to death in front of his own brother.
Catalin Rizea, 43, died in hospital two days after he was assaulted at a house in Barnsley in October 2020.
Sheffield Crown Court heard his brother, Alexandru - who had also been attacked at the property - raised the alarm after escaping through a window.
Gabriel Andrei, 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, also brothers, were found guilty of murder after a trial.
The court heard police were called to the property on the morning of 12 October when Alexandru Rizea stopped a passer-by saying he needed to save his brother.
When officers arrived at the address in Pindar Oaks Cottages they found the front door stained in blood and Catalin Rizea slumped on a chair inside.
The force said he was "breathing heavily" and had a coat draped over his face. He was taken to hospital but died two days later "due to catastrophic brain injuries".
A police spokesman said the Andrei brothers were also found inside the property "desperately trying to clean blood stains".
Meanwhile, Alexandru Rizea was taken to hospital by a female passer-by to be treated for his injuries.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer described it as a "horrific attack" and praised Alexandru Rizea and the woman who helped him.
"I would like to applaud Alexandru for his bravery. Despite his traumatic injuries, he still did everything he could to save his brother.
"I would also like to commend the quick-thinking member of the public who took him to hospital. She almost certainly saved his life."
In a statement, Mr Rizea's sister Andreaa said: "There is no treatment in this world that will cure the pain we are feeling and no words to describe the grief we are experiencing."
Gabriel Andrei, of Pindar Oaks Cottages, and Florin Andrei, of no fixed abode, were also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They are due to be sentenced on Thursday.
