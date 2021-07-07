Kamran Khan murder: Man jailed for stabbing brother to death
A man who stabbed his brother to death asked police "What am I going to say to my dad?", a court has been told.
Kamran Khan, 28, died in Club Garden Road in the Highfield area of Sheffield after being knifed in the back on 15 November.
Thamraze Khan, 31, of Club Garden Road, was jailed for life on Wednesday for the "shocking" murder of his brother after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was told he must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.
The stabbing took place after the brothers returned to the defendant's home after drinking at a party, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
CCTV footage showed Kamran Khan later emerging from the property, taking a few steps, and slumping to the ground.
A post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed in the back.
CPS spokesperson Jeremy Evans said: "Kamran Khan was brutally stabbed to death. The fatal blow was delivered with such violent force that it penetrated Kamran's internal organs.
"This is shocking enough in itself, but... the fact that the man inflicting the fatal blow was the victim's own brother, Thamraze, I cannot begin to imagine the trauma this appalling and tragic crime has had on the Khan family."
According to the CPS, on arrest the defendant told police: "My brother is dead. What am I going to say to my dad?"
It said the attack also bore "a striking similarity" to an incident in 2018 when Kamran was allegedly stabbed in the back by the defendant but had refused to co-operate with police.
No charges were brought in that case, the CPS added.