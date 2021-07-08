South Yorkshire's Euro 2020 stars always 'destined for greatness'
- Published
Former coaches of England's South Yorkshire contingent of Euro 2020 stars say they always knew they were "destined for greatness".
Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all came through the county's academies.
Maguire, Stones and Walker featured in the 2-1 win over Denmark while Calvert-Lewin has twice come off the bench.
Ron Reid, who coached three of the four, said he was "immensely proud" of their achievements.
Speaking after England booked their first appearance in a major final since 1966, former Sheffield United player and coach Chris Morgan said they were great role models for young fans, not just for their playing ability but also their humility.
"They're such humble lads who are from the same background as some of the lads stood on the terraces last night," the former Blades defender said.
Morgan grew up in Barnsley and went to the same school as Stones. He later captained a Sheffield United side featuring Walker and went on to coach a young Maguire.
Still called "Skip" by Walker when they chat, Morgan said: "It's great to see lads like them progress."
Ex-Leeds, Luton and Sheffield United manager Kevin Blackwell gave Walker his first contract with the Blades, and said the defender took to playing professionally like "a duck to water".
He said: "I remember saying to Kyle when I gave him his new contract 'I don't want to see you coming here with a brand new sports car' and he said 'Gaffer, I want to help pay off my mum's mortgage' and I thought 'you'll do for me lad'."
Former Sheffield United academy coach Reid said he felt "immensely proud" watching Walker and Maguire play against Denmark.
"I thought they were absolutely superb," he said, before adding: "Don't forget you owe me a signed shirt."
Before joining Sheffield United Calvert-Lewin played for Handsworth FC, in Sheffield.
Vice-chairman Steve Holmes said it was obvious the young striker had talent and was "destined to do great things".
He said his success also meant the "300 or so kids playing football in our colours don't have to look very far for their role model".
Another former Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson said Maguire showed he had great potential as a young player and quickly grew to become "the first name on the team sheet".
"Like any young boy, he would make mistakes but that was to be expected," he said.
"But you have to learn by them and then the mistakes become fewer and fewer.
"It makes you feel very proud," he added.
"He'll be ready for the final. A terrific young gentleman."
Morgan said watching players like Magurie, Stones, Walker and Calvert-Lewin guide England to the final gives "young lads a dream" of going on to represent their country.
He said: "We think of the Ronaldos and Messis of this world and it just shows you, all these lads, they're normal people."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.