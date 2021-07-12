Boy charged over Rotherham town centre stabbings
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two stabbings in Rotherham town centre.
The first attack happened on Wednesday when a 30-year-old man was wounded on High Street at about 16:50 BST.
A 39-year-old man was stabbed at about 11:15 the following day on Spring Walk. Both men are still in hospital in a serious condition.
The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent and is due before magistrates later.
Two other teenagers arrested, aged 16 and 17, have been bailed pending further enquiries, South Yorkshire Police said.
