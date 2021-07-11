BBC News

Sheffield: RAF steps in after war memorial flags vandalised

An RAF air station has stepped in after vandals damaged a war memorial to 10 US airmen in Sheffield.

Pots were smashed and US flags ripped at the Endcliffe Park memorial to the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress 'Mi Amigo' in the early hours of Saturday.

When BBC presenter Dan Walker highlighted the damage, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk donated a flag flown over Omaha Beach to commemorate D-Day.

He said Tony Foulds, who maintains the site, will "treasure it".

A flypast honouring the dead airmen was organised on the 75th anniversary of the crash, following a chance meeting between Walker and Mr Foulds.

After the campaign for a flypast gained momentum, a memorial service on 22 February 2019 attracted thousands of people.

The donated US flag was flown aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker on 6 June, commemorating the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted: "On behalf of Tony, thanks to everyone for the lovely response to the vandalism at the #MiAmigo memorial.

"A particularly HUGE 'thank you' to the stars at RAF Mildenhall who sent this flag - which was flown over Omaha Beach to commemorate D-Day this year."

