Sheffield: RAF steps in after war memorial flags vandalised
- Published
An RAF air station has stepped in after vandals damaged a war memorial to 10 US airmen in Sheffield.
Pots were smashed and US flags ripped at the Endcliffe Park memorial to the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress 'Mi Amigo' in the early hours of Saturday.
When BBC presenter Dan Walker highlighted the damage, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk donated a flag flown over Omaha Beach to commemorate D-Day.
He said Tony Foulds, who maintains the site, will "treasure it".
A flypast honouring the dead airmen was organised on the 75th anniversary of the crash, following a chance meeting between Walker and Mr Foulds.
After the campaign for a flypast gained momentum, a memorial service on 22 February 2019 attracted thousands of people.
When the toe rags who vandalised the #MiAmigo memorial in the early hours finally wake up today I hope they are thoroughly ashamed & think about how they can repair the damage.— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 10, 2021
Tony is devastated.
They have smashed pots and ripped all the flags.
Truly pathetic. pic.twitter.com/4xu9nZbw9I
The donated US flag was flown aboard a KC-135R Stratotanker on 6 June, commemorating the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
The BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted: "On behalf of Tony, thanks to everyone for the lovely response to the vandalism at the #MiAmigo memorial.
"A particularly HUGE 'thank you' to the stars at RAF Mildenhall who sent this flag - which was flown over Omaha Beach to commemorate D-Day this year."
