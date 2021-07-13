University of Sheffield confirms archaeology department closure
A world-renowned archaeology department is to close despite a campaign to keep it open, it has been confirmed.
The move by the University of Sheffield follows a "significant decline" in the number of student applications. It said 10 students had offers for September.
The university said archaeology would still be be taught and researched in other departments.
The University and College Union (UCU) described the decision as "beyond short-sighted".
More than 42,000 people signed a petition opposing its closure and academics across the UK had called for it to be saved.
When the review was announced, the Council for British Archaeology said any kind of closure would be "devastating".
It added: "The university has a very high profile in the archaeological and academic world and has made huge contributions to the country's higher education profile."
The university's vice-chancellor Professor Koen Lamberts said the decision had been made "in the face of challenging external pressures, not least a declining interest in studying archaeology by undergraduates".
Archaeology would still be taught at the university "through focusing on postgraduate studies", he added.
"This decision will ensure that many fantastic projects and the outstanding work our staff and students undertake with partners and communities within the city and far beyond it will continue to enrich our cultural heritage, knowledge of the past and people's lives," he said.
In a social media post, the Sheffield branch of the UCU said the review and the decision to close the department had been "characterised by a lack of transparency, accountability and expertise".
"This decision is beyond short-sighted. It lets down our university and the broader community, and it indicates serious and systemic deficiencies in our governance structures," the UCU said.
The union added it was to hold a meeting to "discuss options for escalation".
The department has produced a number of famous archaeologists, with Stonehenge expert Mike Parker Pearson starting his career there.
