Khurm Javed: Two more arrests over solicitor's gunshot death
- Published
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a solicitor who was shot dead in Sheffield.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, from Sheffield, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed pending further inquiries, police said.
Five people have so far been charged in connection with Mr Javed's death.
One man has been charged with murder and two others, aged 21 and 23, have been released under investigation.
Samsul Mohamed, 18, of Wolseley Road, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court last month where a provisional trial date was set for 18 December.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.