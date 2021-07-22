Covid: Local cinemas 'confident' as movie fans flock back
Independent cinema bosses are "confident" about the future as moviegoers flock back to screens as coronavirus restrictions lift.
Many cinemas reopened in May as part of the government's move out of lockdown.
Mask-wearing and social distancing remain at some sites, despite legal restrictions around social contact lifting and some venues reopening.
Rob Younger, owner of Parkway Cinema in Barnsley, said they have seen an "immense" demand for some films.
'Really positive'
In 2020, the 450-seat Hebden Bridge Picture House, which shows a mixture of mainstream and art-house films, saw trade for just one week in between lockdowns.
It meant the council-owned venue had to rely heavily on grants and external funding to pull through, says Jason Boom.
Hebden Royd Town Council clerk Mr Boom says they have just about been able to keep their heads above water.
"We've had good attendances, but we're in the middle of summer which is traditionally not a good time for cinemas. People don't want to be sat in a dark room.
"But we're doing OK, as good as expected," he says.
Despite being open for just a couple of weeks, movie-lovers are back but social distancing has dramatically cut capacity.
"We're down to about 140, and on a couple of occasions we've been pushing that with attendances on some screenings we've had," says Mr Boom.
"We want to respect people's wishes and make sure they feel safe coming to the cinema. We feel confident we're in a good position."
'Dead this weekend'
In Barnsley, it has been a "gradual process" getting people back into screens, according to Parkway Cinema boss Rob Younger.
"Admits are not where we want them to be, no cinema is. We're all way down but that's because of the films and restrictions," he says.
Space Jam, Black Widow and The Croods are being shown at the moment in the cinema's two screens.
Speaking to the BBC in a foyer full of people, Mr Younger says there are "encouraging" signs people are coming back.
"The weather is not helping, but one woman said she couldn't wait to get in out of the heat and cool down. We were dead this weekend, but with the weather as it was it's expected."
With cinemas such as Barnsley's Parkway keeping restrictions such as masks for staff and social distancing, customers are feeling more confident visiting, he says.
A report from the Independent Cinema Office found cinemagoers are confident venues will work to keep them safe, with social distancing being an expectation.
But with films being delayed over the last 16 months, Mr Younger admits much of the industry is looking forward to big releases later this year after "immense" sales of Peter Rabbit 2.
"There are some good films coming up including James Bond in September which we're all looking forward to, but we're quite positive about it to be honest with you."
'Extremely busy'
Sales at Sheffield's Showroom Cinema were strong when they reopened in May, according to chief executive Ian Wild.
After an "extremely busy" first few weeks, things were looking good.
"We've been hitting our revised targets hitting 60% or 70% of pre-Covid audiences," Mr Wild says.
"We are continuing to ask customers to wear masks. We have amended our social distancing guidelines from 2m to 1m which has increased capacity to about 50%, but we think our customers appreciate that."
Following positive feedback, Mr Wild believes they may leave a gap between customers for some time to help guests feel comfortable.
After the terrible time, he added his team were looking forward "with confidence" to the future.
"I think the main concern is if infection rates continue to rise what will happen?", he says. "But all the evidence so far points to people coming back to the cinema."
