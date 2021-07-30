BBC News

Sheffield stabbing: Murder arrest over Windy House Lane death

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionPolice said a 42-year-old man died at the scene after being found critically injured in Windy House Lane, on Thursday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 42-year-old who was stabbed to death in a street.

The victim was pronounced dead on Windy House Lane, Sheffield, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

A 49-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and remain at the scene while inquiries take place.

