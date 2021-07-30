Sheffield stabbing: Murder arrest over Windy House Lane death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 42-year-old who was stabbed to death in a street.
The victim was pronounced dead on Windy House Lane, Sheffield, shortly before midnight on Thursday.
A 49-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and remain at the scene while inquiries take place.
