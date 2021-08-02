Sheffield Park Hill: Appeal after cyclist found critically injured
- Published
A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being found seriously hurt in Sheffield city centre, prompting an appeal for witnesses.
The man, in his 20s, was found injured outside Park Hill flats on the South Street junction with Anson Street at about 05:00 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to Royal Hallamshire Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.
Witnesses or those with dashcam or CCTV footage are asked to contact police.
Acting Sgt Martyn Micklethwaite, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our officers are currently doing everything they can to investigate the cause of the incident."
