Monk Bretton stabbing: Teenage victim named as Loui Karl Phillips
A 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in the chest has been named by police.
Loui Karl Phillips was stabbed on Fish Dam Lane in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley last Sunday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday morning. A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.
South Yorkshire Police have renewed an appeal for anybody who witnessed the attack to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "Investigations are continuing and officers are working hard to piece together the events that led to a teenage boy losing in life in such tragic circumstances."
