Hallam FC physio helps save football official who collapsed

Published
image sourceShannon Brooks
image captionShannon Brooks used CPR and a defibrillator after Andrew Jarvis collapsed

A physiotherapist has been praised for helping to resuscitate a linesman who collapsed during a football match.

Shannon Brooks used CPR and a defibrillator after Andrew Jarvis suffered a suspected heart attack during a match between Hallam FC and Rainworth MWFC in Sheffield.

Following the game Hallam FC said Mr Jarvis was "stable in hospital".

Ms Brooks, from Worksop, said she believed "every sports club in every village" should have a defibrillator.

The 26-year-old physiotherapist was one of two people who rushed to help Mr Jarvis when he collapsed at Hallam FC's Sandygate Road ground on Saturday.

"I called for a defib straight away," she said.

"We started with chest compressions and then, as soon as the defib arrived, we placed the defib on his chest and then started the machine."

Ms Brooks, who joined Hallam FC in March 2020, said Mr Jarvis "came round after a few shots" from the device.

"To know that he's been able to see and speak to his family again, because no-one should go to a football game and never go home, so to me, that was the biggest reward ever."

Hallam FC said Mr Jarvis' son had thanked Ms Brooks, the players and both teams' medical staff for their "quick thinking and brave actions".

Ms Brooks is now hoping to raise £2,000 to purchase defibrillators for non-league clubs.

Writing on her online fundraising page she said she was "on a mission" to buy as many as possible after "witnessing first hand the difference having access to a defibrillator can make in saving someone's life".

The FA said it believed about 90% of the smaller National League clubs had defibrillators on- site while "lower levels of the football pyramid might share community facilities across a number of different sports or activities".

Fast use of a defibrillator - which gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart - can increase survival rates by up to 70%.

Footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game at Euro 2020 and and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

