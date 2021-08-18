Boy dies falling from Sheffield hotel window
A young boy has died falling from a hotel window in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at about 14:30 BST.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who has not been formally identified, is believed to be under 10. The force said his family was being supported by officers.
A spokesperson said officers were working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
The force added the NCP car park behind the 111-bed hotel had been closed and people have been advised to avoid the area.
