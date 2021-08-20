Sheffield drink spiking incidents to be re-examined
- Published
Police in South Yorkshire are to review all cases of drink spiking which have been reported over a six-month period.
The move comes after a number of people claimed their drinks had been tampered with in Sheffield.
Ch Insp Stuart Walne, from South Yorkshire Police, said the force would examine each reported case "in detail".
He said the work would help officers to "build a picture" of those responsible, enabling police to bring the offenders to justice.
Ch Insp Walne said: "We've recently got some more analytical work done. We've got a profile of all the offences over the last six months and we're going into those offences in detail. We're going to revisit them."
He added that the city regularly attracted "between 10,000 and 15,000 people" on Friday and Saturday nights, with spiking incidents remaining rare.
One of those affected was Sarah Scott's daughter, Neve Taylor, 19, who went on a night out with friends in Sheffield on 15 June.
Ms Scott said: "At about 01:45 BST I got a frantic phone call from her friend to say she was really ill and in a terrible state and they were going to call an ambulance.
"She was covered in vomit, she was screaming in pain. She said everything in her body was hurting. Her pupils were massively dilated."
The family did report the incident to the police and Ms Scott said her daughter was now much more careful on nights out.
"She won't have a drink unless she sees it being prepared and she keeps her drink in her hand," she said.
How to help a friend who you think has had their drink spiked
- Tell a bar manager, bouncer or member of staff
- Stay with them and keep talking to them
- Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates
- Don't let them go home on their own
- Don't let them leave the venue with someone you don't know or trust
- If possible, try to prevent them drinking more alcohol as this could lead to more serious problems
- Urine and blood tests carried out in the first 24-72 hours are most likely to detect drug traces
Meanwhile, Brandan Mulkeen, 18, also believes his drink was spiked while he was on a night out in Sheffield on 12 August.
Mr Mulkeen left a venue at about 03:00 BST and then has no memory until he woke up on a train to Cleethorpes at about 09:00 BST.
"The thing that scared me the most, I've just had six hours of my life gone and I can't remember a single thing that happened," he said.
Mr Mulkeen also reported the incident to the police.
Ch Insp Walne said the South Yorkshire force intended to bring forward a planned initiative which would see police, bar and door staff observing people who might appear to be vulnerable to ensure they are safe.
He added it was important that anyone who believed their drink had been spiked should report it.
"We may not always get the evidence we require for a prosecution, but each case may give us an opportunity and collectively will build a picture to bring an offender to justice," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.