Boy, 5, was Sheffield hotel window fall victim
- Published
A boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was five years old, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield, at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.
The boy's death was not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Anybody who saw what happened or who has information about the incident has been asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.
The boy's family was being supported by specially trained officers, police added.
Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox said: "This is absolutely devastating, just so incredibly sad.
"As a council we are in close contact with the police and will provide any support that we can to the family - my heart goes out to them."
