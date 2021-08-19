Ex-MP Jared O'Mara charged with seven counts of fraud
- Published
Ex-Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud.
The charges relate to a number of allegedly fraudulent expenses claims, South Yorkshire Police said.
He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud and a third man, John Woodliff, who faces a single charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
All three are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' on 24 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.