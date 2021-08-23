Sheffield: Man critical in hospital after hit-and-run crash
- Published
A pedestrian is in hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.
Early on Sunday morning a black Vauxhall collided with a man on Regent Street in the city centre, said South Yorkshire Police.
The 58-year-old was found by a passer-by and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
The car did not stop but has since been found. Police are appealing for witnesses to help find the driver.
