Father sets up mental health support group after son's suicide
- Published
A father whose son took his own life has helped set up a support group for men to honour his son's wish for better mental health provision.
Ross McCarthy, 31, who had a young son and a fiancée, died in February after a 10-year battle with depression.
Following his death his father, Mike, has teamed up with Sheffield United to launch Talk Club Sheffield.
He said: "In Ross's name and in Ross's memory we want to try to make a difference".
Ex-BBC and Sky News journalist Mr McCarthy, from Sheffield, said his son had left a note asking his family to campaign for better mental health support.
He said he hoped the group, which begins on 8 September, will provide a place for men to "turn up, come in and talk about what it is that's on their minds".
He added: "The emphasis is very much on mental fitness and getting men mentally fit, it's like a gym for the mind."
Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK and Mr McCarthy said he considered it "one of the great pressing problems of our society".
"I've spoken to so many people, nurses, doctors, psychiatrists, bereaved relatives, and the message comes across loud and clear; the mental health system has to be drastically changed to help all of these desperate people," he added.
"Part of the problem is the stigma that surrounds suicide. We don't talk about it, we bury it under the carpet.
"We can't go on denying it's there. If there was something else that was the biggest killer in the country we'd be doing something about, we'd be talking about it, taking action."
If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.