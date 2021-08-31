Our Bodies Our Streets: Appeal over Ponderosa Park sculpture arson
An appeal to find the arsonists responsible for destroying a sculpture designed to promote women's safety has been launched.
The 1.8m (6ft) sculpture, created by students in Sheffield, was set alight in the city's Ponderosa Park on the night of 21 August.
Our Bodies Our Streets, the group behind the work, said it was "deeply disappointed and disturbed".
South Yorkshire Police has urged witnesses to come forward.
The hexagonal installation - inscribed with verses written by members of Our Bodies Our Streets - was designed to draw attention to issues such as street harassment and catcalling.
It was unveiled in late July, just weeks before it was torched.
A statement from the group said: "As a team, we are deeply disappointed given the hours of work and effort put into this piece of work, but also all those whose words and experiences were displayed on the sculpture.
"It was a passion project and to have our work taken from us is hurtful".
"We are taking this attack on our work as a prompt to fight back and not be silenced.
"We know that eventually, equality and respect for all people will prevail over violence and abuse, and so we will keep fighting for good with even more conviction than before."
As they launched an appeal for information, police said they had also begun a trawl of the park's CCTV cameras.
Sgt Adam Wood said: "Acts like this are just incredibly frustrating for everyone involved - the group who created it are a force for good in our city, and to destroy their work is unacceptable.
"If you know who is responsible, saw what happened or have any information, please do get in touch with us."
