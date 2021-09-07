Brinsworth Academy: Rotherham teenager seriously injured in school attack
A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted at a school in Rotherham.
The boy was injured during an incident at Brinsworth Academy at about 11:00 BST on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and are being held in police custody.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Daniel Boulter said: "This was a particularly nasty attack that left the victim with serious injuries.
"I'm aware the incident was filmed and has been shared on social media.
"I would urge members of the public not to share this footage as it is incredibly distressing for the victim and his family and could harm future legal proceedings."
