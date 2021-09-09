Connor Hadi and Bradley James jailed for Sheffield revenge shooting
Two attackers who shot a man's mother in a botched attempt to kill him have each been jailed for 27 years.
Connor Hadi, 26 and Bradley Jenkins, 28, opened fire in Castledale Croft, Sheffield, intending to hit their 23-year-old target.
Instead the bullets hit his mother in the shoulder, face and head. Her son was also shot when he chased and confronted the pair.
Both men were found guilty of attempted murder by a Sheffield Crown Court jury.
The attack on 6 January was sparked by an argument between the defendants and the son earlier that day.
Several members of the public were in the area when the pair opened fire before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said.
The woman's son suffered gunshot wounds to his arms and hands when he confronted the pair.
Hadi, of Toll Bar Avenue, Sheffield, and Jenkins, of Waverley View, Rotherham, were also found guilty of firearms possession.
Det Ch Insp Paul Murphy, of South Yorkshire Police said the men's sentences for their "deplorable" actions meant they were "unable to pose further danger to the public".
