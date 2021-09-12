Captain Tobias: Sheffield boy, 10, completes Ironman challenge
- Published
A boy who raised more than £150,000 for charity during the pandemic has finished a year-long Ironman challenge.
Tobias Weller, 10, from Sheffield, who has cerebral palsy and autism, set himself a series of challenges including running a marathon last year.
He completed the last few meters of a 4km (2.5 mile) swim on Saturday and crowds cheered him on at the end of a 180km (112 mile) trike on Sunday.
Finishing the epic challenge, he said he felt "magnificent".
Flanked by supporters in Millhouses Park, the young fundraiser said he was "chuffed to bits" - something which has since become his catchphrase.
Inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore, he was nicknamed "captain" and went on to meet his hero.
He announced his Ironman challenge during the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show in December, when he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award.
After crossing the finish line of his latest challenge, Tobias said: "It feels magnificent.
"This challenge has taken me over a year complete. And I'm so excited I've finally reached my goal. I feel awesome."
'So, so proud'
Tobias raised money for the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity and Paces School in Sheffield.
His mum Ruth Garbutt said: "I am absolutely bursting with pride for my little boy.
"We could never have dreamed he might be able to do things like that and he's done it and that makes me so, so proud of him."
Tobias said that he "loved" crossing the finishing line surrounded by supporters, with his mum saying she did not think she was going to be able to stop him setting more challenges.
The youngster hopes to set a task for other people to get involved with, which includes completing a challenging kilometre (1.6 miles).
