Sheffield stabbing: Man dies in city centre attack
A man has died in a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital by air ambulance after being found in the High Street at about 16:30 BST with serious injuries.
The force said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.
Officers have launched a murder investigation and remain at the scene. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.
