Sheffield stabbing: Patrols increased after city centre attack
- Published
Police patrols have been increased after a man was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre.
Officers said the man in his 20s was attacked on High Street at about 16:30 BST on Friday and died 45 minutes later.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
South Yorkshire Police asked for any witnesses who are yet to come forward to get in touch with the force.
Det Ch Insp Paul Murphy said: "There is an increased police presence in Sheffield city centre today as we continue our investigation.
"Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries."
