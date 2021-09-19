Sheffield: Man charged with murder after city centre stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre.
The man was attacked in High Street at about 16:30 BST on Friday and died 45 minutes later.
South Yorkshire Police said James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road in Rotherham, had also been charged with possession of a bladed weapon in public.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
