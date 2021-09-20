BBC News

Mohamed Issa Koroma named as Sheffield stabbing victim

Published
image source, South Yorkshire Police
image captionMohamed Issa Koroma, 24, died as a result of a stab wound, police said

A 24-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre has been named by police.

Mohamed Issa Koroma was attacked in High Street at about 16:30 BST on Friday and died a short time later in hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination showed he died as the result of a stab wound.

James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road in Rotherham, has since been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

