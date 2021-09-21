Barnsley care home fills bras with flowers for charity
- Published
Care home residents have turned their old bras into flower holders to provide support for a breast cancer charity.
Passers-by have been stopping to take pictures of the eye-catching frontage at Kexborough House in Barnsley - and donating funds to Cancer Research.
The quirky idea was the brainchild of team leader Jane Penvose who said they were a care home "like no other".
She said: "All the residents that have contributed, they've just thought it has been absolutely hilarious."
Ms Penvose said the home usually held fundraising coffee mornings but, because of the pandemic, they had to think of something else.
"I think it's raised a few eyebrows in the village," she said.
"We look out of the window some days and people are just stood there looking across, taking photos."
She said they were already planning their next fundraiser which would involve "frilly knickers and Y-fronts" to highlight cervical cancer and bowel cancer.
She added: "Watch out for the lacy thongs."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.