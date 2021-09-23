Ulley Reservoir: Man's body recovered from water
- Published
A body has been found after reports a man had got into difficulty at a South Yorkshire reservoir.
A major search was started at Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham at about 18:10 BST on Wednesday after the man went missing.
Police said underwater search teams later recovered a body from the water.
No formal identification has yet taken place. The man's family are been supported by specialist officers, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.