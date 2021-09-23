Sheffield scientist sent indecent image to undercover officers
- Published
A hospital scientist who sent an indecent photo of himself to undercover officers posing online as young girls has been jailed for three years.
Paul Bower sent the image to National Crime Agency (NCA) staff after engaging in explicit conversations with what he believed were two 13-year-old girls.
The 32-year-old, from Walkley, in Sheffield, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to a series of offences.
He was also told he would be put on the sex offenders register for life.
Bower, who used the online moniker 'Paulguy10', was caught as part on an NCA sting in October 2019.
When officers later seized a number of digital devices from his home address they discovered nearly 350 indecent images of children.
Neil Baxter, operations manager at the NCA, said: "Sexual predators like Bower prey on vulnerable young children and abuse them for their own sick gratification.
"Offenders often hide behind online profiles in an attempt to mask their identities. As we have seen with this case, these people are not protected.
"Identifying and disrupting individuals with a sexual interest in children is an absolute priority for the NCA."
Bower was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday after admitting six offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity.
