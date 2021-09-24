Sheffield scout gets rare Cornwell award for courage and determination
A South Yorkshire scout has been given one of the organisation's highest awards in recognition of his "courage and determination".
Kiran, 13, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), is only the fifth person in the UK to be given the Cornwell Scout Badge in the last decade.
DMD is a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.
His mum Penny Rowntree said she was "incredibly proud".
"Having Duchenne for Kiran means that his mobility is affected and he can't always do everything he wants to but he doesn't let it stop him," she said.
"He's in a lot of pain every day, but he doesn't let that stop him either. So this award means a great deal."
The award to Kiran, from Sheffield, is the first Conwell badge to be given to a scout in South Yorkshire for 35 years.
Leader Jeremy Holmes said: "Kiran's condition is no barrier to him as he joins in with everything that we do, especially summer camps, and he is a shining example to everyone".
"He shows amazing courage, determination and is a great encouragement for both adults and the other young people in the scout troop".
The badge was presented to Kiran on behalf of Chief Scout Bear Grylls at a special ceremony in front of his family and his fellow scouts
"I'm very happy and proud that I've got this," Kiran said.
He added that he loved scouting because of "the camps and the badges that you can get, it's really fun."
