Maltby Academy: Fire breaks out on school grounds
A fire broke out at a secondary school premises in South Yorkshire.
The fire was reported on the grounds of Maltby Academy on Braithwell Road, Rotherham, at about 19:35 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called and managed to get the fire under control.
A spokesman said it was in a disused building and the main part of the school was not affected. The school will open on Monday.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is now taking place.
