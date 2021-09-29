Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman charged with assault
- Published
A woman has been charged over a string of attacks in which Chinese students were hit over the head in Sheffield.
Former University of Sheffield student Shan He, 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield, was charged with actual bodily harm on Tuesday.
Police said the nine victims were attacked in the city centre between 7 and 26 September and were left cut, bruised and shaken.
Ms He was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
She first appeared in court on Tuesday charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to two of the incidents, South Yorkshire Police said.
The assaults have been widely reported by Chinese media.
Earlier, a letter was sent from the Chinese Consulate-General in Manchester urging the university to "take decisive measures" to protect overseas students.
A university spokesperson said: "The university is aware of a former student who has been arrested following a number of incidents within Sheffield, and the University of Sheffield is engaging fully with police.
"We were saddened to learn of these incidents and are doing everything we can to support the students involved and assist the police in their investigation.
"The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our top priority and we take incidents like this extremely seriously."
Police said officers had increased patrols to provide reassurance.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Students' Federation said it was providing support to the victims.
