Sheffield man jailed for sexually abusing woman and two girls
- Published
A man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing two girls and a woman in the 1990s.
Martin Tatchell, 60, attacked his victims at an address in Stocksbridge between 1990 and 1997.
He was convicted of rape and seven counts of sexual assault following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Tatchell, of Victoria Close, Sheffield, was also told his name would remain on the sex offenders register for life.
South Yorkshire Police said he was arrested in 2018 but denied any of the offences had taken place.
Following the sentencing, Alyshea Sharp, from the force's protecting vulnerable people team, said Tatchell had "never once taken responsibility or apologised for his appalling actions".
"I salute each victim's bravery for speaking up in this instance to bring him to justice, and also potentially protecting others from having to go through the same harrowing experiences," she said.
"We hope that, while this court result will never make up for what they went through, the victims will feel some closure that Tatchell will have to spend the best part of two decades behind bars for what he put them through.".
