Murder arrest over Rotherham street attack death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following an attack in South Yorkshire.
The victim was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to reports of an assault on William Street, Parkgate, in Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old man, who is yet to be named by police, was taken to hospital where he later died.
A 28-year-old man remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.
The force said officers would remain on William Street and in the surrounding area while they investigated the death.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.