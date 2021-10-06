Rita Magni: Woman killed by car at bus stop named
A woman who was hit and killed by a car while she stood at a bus stop in Sheffield has been named by police.
Rita Magni was struck by a Renault Clio after it collided with a grey Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road on Monday.
Paramedics attended but the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said two 21-year-old men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released under investigation.
Investigators have re-appealed for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.
A number of floral tributes and messages have been left at the scene, including one left by a parent at the nearby Phillimore Community Primary School, which reads: "The community is sad, rest in peace."
