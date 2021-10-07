Dean Williamson named as Rotherham street attack victim
- Published
A man who died after being found seriously injured in a South Yorkshire street has been named by police.
Dean Williamson, 45, died in hospital after he was assaulted on William Street, Parkgate, in Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday had been released on bail, the force added.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries, according to police.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "I'm keen to hear from anyone who was in that location on Tuesday, or anyone who witnessed the attack.
"No matter how small or insignificant you feel your piece of information may be, it could help us build a better understanding of how Mr Williamson came to be fatally injured."
