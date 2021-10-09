BBC News

Murder charge over death of Rotherham man in street attack

Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption, Dean Williamson died in hospital after he was assaulted in Rotherham on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was attacked in the street.

Dean Williamson died in hospital following the assault on William Street in Parkgate, Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the 45-year-old died from chest injuries.

Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

A force spokesman said a 28-year-old man , who had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, remained on bail.

