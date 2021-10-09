Murder charge over death of Rotherham man in street attack
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was attacked in the street.
Dean Williamson died in hospital following the assault on William Street in Parkgate, Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the 45-year-old died from chest injuries.
Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
A force spokesman said a 28-year-old man , who had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, remained on bail.
