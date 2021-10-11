Parents of Doncaster baby killed by dog to stand trial
The parents of a 12-day-old baby killed by a dog will stand trial next year in connection with the newborn's death.
Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was attacked by a Chow Chow-cross at his home in Doncaster on 13 September 2020.
Stephen Joynes, 36, and Abigail Ellis, 28, are charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
The couple, who deny the charge, will stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 July.
Mr Joynes and Ms Ellis, of Welfare Road, in Woodlands, Doncaster, have been granted unconditional bail ahead of their next court appearance.
