Park Hill: Sheffield police officers ill after chemical found
- Published
Four police officers have been treated by paramedics after becoming ill from a chemical in a block of flats.
Emergency services were called to Park Hill, Sheffield, on Monday night where a man was found seriously injured.
The officers forced entry to the man's flat and "started suffering ill effects from an unknown chemical", South Yorkshire Police said.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition, while "all the officers are recovering".
No other properties were evacuated and there was not thought to be any wider threat to the public, police added.
After the officers became ill, a decontamination area was set up by South Yorkshire Fire Service while it carried out tests.
It found there was no longer a risk of contamination after no traces of harmful substances were found.
