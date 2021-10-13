Dean Williamson: Two in court over Rotherham street attack murder
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man attacked in a South Yorkshire street.
Dean Williamson, 45, died in hospital following the assault on William Street in Parkgate, Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.
Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from chest injuries.
Co-accused Kyle Martin, 22, and Gareth Leach, 28, were remanded into custody after a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on Tuesday. Neither entereed pleas.
Mr Martin, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, and Mr Leach, of Brameld Road, Swinton, were told a possible trial date of 21 March had been fixed.
