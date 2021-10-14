Graham Linstead: Ricky Braithwaite jailed over Barnsley punch death
- Published
A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of an Army veteran in an unprovoked attack in South Yorkshire.
Graham Linstead, 60, died from injuries sustained in the assault by Ricky Braithwaite on Pitt Street West, Barnsley, on 4 September.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Braithwaite had chased after Mr Linstead, before punching him twice, causing him to hit his head on the pavement.
Braithwaite was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty.
CCTV played to the court showed Braithwaite drinking at a pub as Mr Linstead walked past with his partner, who was previously in a relationship with the defendant's father.
Braithwaite, 38, then gave chase, punching his victim from behind, with the second blow causing Mr Linstead to fall and hit his head, leaving him laying motionless on the ground.
Mr Linstead died four days later in hospital after his life-support was withdrawn.
'Moment of madness'
The court was also told the defendant, who had been drinking and had taken cocaine before the attack, had later bragged about what he had done, with CCTV footage appearing to show him demonstrating to friends how he punched Mr Linstead.
Sean Fritchley, defending, told the court: "I won't attempt to mitigate the offence - the charge reflects the fact that he never intended him to die
"I can't get around the fact he is responsible."
However, he added, it was a "moment of madness" and the defendant "wished he could turn back the clock".
Passing sentence, Judge Peter Kelson QC said there were aggravating factors despite Braithwaite, of Newton Street in Barnsley, admitting the offence.
"This was an unprovoked assault" where you chased Mr Linstead for "quite some distance" and punched him from behind, he told the defendant.
"You did not act completely spontaneously [and] you had an anger in you for some reason," he said.
Appearing at the court, Mr Linstead's brother, Stephen, told how he felt like part of him had been "ripped away".
He said his brother was not a vengeful person and he wanted him to be remembered "as the man who was there for everyone else."
"Violence does not solve anything and has such a high impact on everyone," he added..
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.