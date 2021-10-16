Mexborough fire: Man in 80s found dead
A man in his 80s has died in a bungalow fire.
The victim was found in the living room of the house in Flowitt Street, Mexborough, near Doncaster, on Friday evening.
Firefighters said they attempted to revive him but he was pronouced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation with police to establish the cause of the fire was under way.
