Viral Sheffield Meadowhall video shows girl restrained during piercing
A viral video showing a young girl crying and screaming while having her ears pierced at a shopping centre is being investigated by police.
In the video, shot at Meadowhall in Sheffield and shared widely on social media, the girl is heard to shout "get off me" while an adult restrains her.
South Yorkshire Police said it was carrying out inquiries with staff at Lovisa, where the 30-second video is believed to have been filmed on Sunday.
Lovisa has been contacted for comment.
In the video, the girl is shown being held by two adults on the floor while a third adult attempts to pierce her ear.
Shouts of "no" are heard from the girl, who is red-faced and visibly distressed.
South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the video, which has been shared thousands of times on social media.
PC Craig Crew, from the Meadowhall policing team, said he had watched the video and understood why many viewers found it "concerning".
"My team and I are now carrying out inquiries with the staff at the store to understand the full circumstances of what happened," he said.
The person who filmed the video has been asked to get in touch with police.
