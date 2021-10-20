Sheffield bin crews set to strike over pay and conditions
Bin workers in Sheffield have voted to take strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions, a union has said.
Over 80% of members at Veolia Sheffield voted in favour of industrial action in response to a below inflation pay offer, according to the GMB.
Union leaders said members also faced "ongoing attacks to their terms and conditions".
Both Veolia and Sheffield City Council have been approached by the BBC for a comment on the planned action.
'Real terms cut'
Lee Parkinson, GMB organiser, said: "Members working at Veolia have taken huge risks working all throughout the pandemic to help keep Sheffield moving - dealing with record amounts of waste as people work from home.
"It's time to value them properly for the work they do."
Mr Parkinson said the pay offer was an "insult" and amounted to "a real terms pay cut".
He said GMB members were seeking an offer "that at least keeps pace with their increasing cost of living and is not paid for with cuts to other terms and conditions".
According to the GMB, the strike action - set to take place on 1 November between 06:30 and 10:30 - could affect over 200,000 homes in Sheffield.
Further dates were planned for November and beyond, the union added.