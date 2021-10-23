Kevin David Caster named as Catcliffe murder victim
- Published
A man who died shortly after he was found with serious injuries in Rotherham has been named as 43-year-old Kevin David Caster.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday and found Mr Caster.
Paramedics tried to treat him but he died a few hours later.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, police said.
Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said an initial post-mortem was inconclusive, so police were awaiting results of further tests to determine Mr Caster's cause of death.
Mr Caster's family is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.